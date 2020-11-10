No instruction for petrol stations to make scanning MySejahtera app compulsory when fueling up, says association chairman

KUCHING (Nov 10): Petrol Dealers Association Malaysia (PDAM) Sarawak chairman Edwin Banta has said that so far, there has been no instruction for petrol stations to make it a requirement for their customers to sign in with the MySejahtera app when just pumping fuel.

However, it would be a requirement for customers to register their particulars using the app before they enter the convenience shop of petrol stations, said Edwin.

When contacted, Sarawak police said they were waiting for instructions from Bukit Aman on whether they could enforce the law at petrol stations.

PDAM Sarawak and the police were asked to clarify on two conflicting news reports today — one suggesting that the police could take action on individuals who failed to register with the MySejahtera app at petrol stations before buying fuel and the other, suggesting it would be fine for these individuals not to do so.

In the latest update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has clarified that one would need to scan the MySejahtera QR code at petrol stations only when paying at the counter or when using the petrol station’s ATM, surau and toilet.

When contacted, Consumers Voice of Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong said a better SOP should be put in place instead.

“For petrol stations with pump attendant service, drivers do not need to get out of the car,” he suggested.

The idea of this is to reduce risk of exposure to contracting the Covid-19 virus, he stressed.

“For drivers who pay with credit card and don’t go to the counter, how are they going to scan the QR code?”

“This practice minimizes exposure,” said Tiong.

“If all customers go to the counter and scan, wouldn’t this increase the exposure of contact? How are they going to scan if they don’t want to leave the car in order to minimize exposure?”

The whole purpose of this issue is to reduce contact exposure, he explained.

“I think it is for public interest that the guidelines should be clear so that drivers know the correct procedure and abide accordingly,” he said.

Tiong said he hoped relevant authorities including the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the Sarawak police would come out with proper clarification on the matter to solve the confusion.

“Who should the public listen to? The police or state authority? The public has been adapting to the new norm. This has caused mental health and living cost issues. If the authorities impose additional SOPs, would this extra SOP help to reduce exposure (to the virus) or give more burden to the people?” Tiong asked.