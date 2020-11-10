Penguang: Flooding issues at Kampung Bukit Berangan, Taman Samarindah in Kota Samarahan to be addressed

KUCHING (Nov 10): The flooding issues at Kampung Bukit Berangan and Taman Samarindah in Kota Samarahan will be addressed under the Sarawak River Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) and proposed flood mitigation and drainage masterplan study of Samarahan River Basin, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said frequent flooding at both areas were due to the loss of of storage and increased discharge due to dense housing development at its surrounding areas and limited capacity of existing outlets which are natural streams.

“In order to address or mitigate flood problems in the said areas, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has included the proposed flood work at Jalan Kuching-Samarahan Expressway and proposed flood mitigation work at SK Muara Tuang Samarahan under PLSB of Sarawak River which cost approximately RM191 mil and is expected to be completed by 2025,” he said in response to a question by Datuk Amar Mohammad Ali Mahmud (GPS-Stakan) at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He also said the flood mitigation and drainage masterplan study of Samarahan River Basin to be conducted by DID is expected to be completed by this year end.

In the mean time, he said DID and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) will continue to carry out river clearing works at drainage outlets of Sungai Stigang at Kampung Bukit Berangan.

“DID will continue to carry out the river clearing works from time to time based on the availability of funds,” he said.

He said MPKS will continue to maintain the local drainage system within this area by carrying out the routine drain clearing works on monthly basis.

“MPKS will also carry out the upgrading works of the 17,000 meter long existing drains and culverts in phases under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The total fund required by MPKS for this upgrading is approximately RM20 million,” he said.