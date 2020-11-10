Police cripple house break-in syndicate in Sibu, seven local men arrested

SIBU (Nov 10): The police believed they have busted a house break-in syndicate known as ‘Geng Sam’ following the arrest of seven local men in Sibu.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects aged between 20 and 43 were arrested at three different locations in Jalan Oya, Permai and Kampung Seduan here on yesterday and today.

Stanley said the operation was conducted after a month of continuous surveillance by the Sibu Criminal Investigation Department task force.

“The syndicate has been actively in house break-in cases in the town particularly in Kampung Jeriah, Permai and Taman Bougainvillea here since September.

“Their modus operandi is to break into vacant houses by entering through doors or back windows that have been pried open and escape with the valuables,” he told a press conference at Sibu Central police station here today.

Stanley said the police also seized four televisions, an AC adaptor, a computer keyboard, a grass cutter, a tablet, a handphone, a gold necklace, two gold rings and tools believed to be used for the house break-ins.

The seized items were estimated to be worth around RM40,000, he added.

“The suspects have previous criminal records for house break-ins, car and motorcycle thefts, criminal intimidation, drugs and fire arm-related cases.

“They have so far admitted to have been involved in nine house break-in cases,” he said.

He said the suspects have been remanded for four days starting today.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.