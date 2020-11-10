PSB not ruling out pact with DAP in Sarawak election – PSB president

KUCHING (Nov 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), a state-based opposition party, is not ruling out the possibility of collaborating with DAP in the 12th state election, which could be called anytime soon.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today said the party would be willing to work together with other parties which share its struggle to help the people in the state.

“As far as we are concerned, we work with like-minded people, sharing the same vision and mission. If it is good for the people of Sarawak, why not?” he told a press conference during a break at the Sarawak State Assembly sitting here.

Wong, the Bawang Assan state assemblyman, was state Second Finance Minister before he quit the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government last year.

Three other assemblymen who joined him in PSB are Datuk Ranum Mina (Opar), Johnical Rayong (Engkelili) and Baru Bian (Ba’ Kelalan), who is also the Selangau Member of Parliament. Sri Aman Member of Parliament Masir Kujat also joined the party.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who accompanied Wong at the press conference, said DAP could work together with PSB, as evident today when they objected to an amendment to Article 16 of the Sarawak State Constitution.

The Bill for the amendment, however, was deferred by Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar at the end of the debate, citing anomalies in the Bill and the need for clarification of certain definitions.

“We from DAP and PSB have stated our strongest objection to the tabling of the Bill this morning for the mere fact that DUN (the State Assembly) is the last bastion of Sarawak’s rights and privileges,” said Chong. – Bernama