Sarawak abides by decision to cancel 20th Sukma, Para-Sukma in Johor – Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawak abides by the decision to cancel the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para-Sukma in Johor due to the uncertain situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that the Sukma Supreme Committee had made the right decision in doing so, as there was the safety of thousands of athletes, sports officers and volunteers that needed to be taken into consideration.

“The right decision was made because we are still facing uncertain times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia which is said to be in its third wave and we don’t know when this uncertainty will end,” Abdul Karim said in a statement today.

On Nov 9, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican officially announced the cancellation of the Sukma and Para-Sukma events.

Reezal however said Johor would still be given the right to host the 2022 edition as the state was almost 99 per cent ready in terms of planning, management, technical and competition facilities.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said that the decision to cancel the sporting event was important as the dangers of the pandemic were real and the Sukma organisers would surely face difficulties in guaranteeing the safety of the almost 30,000 people involved.

“Aside from the competing athletes, we would also need to take into consideration the large number of spectators and sports fans that are expected to attend,” he added.

Aside from safety factors, Abdul Karim said that he understood the difficult times faced by the Johor government as the past two postponements of Sukma 2020 and Para-Sukma 2020 would have incurred high administrative costs and given pressure to the other states’ athlete training programmes.

“It is not easy to set a new date next year as such a decision would also be influenced by the schedules of local and international sporting events that can be said to be too close to a few important dates such as Ramadan from April 13 to May 13, the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (June 11-July 11), the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (July 23-Aug 8), the 2020 Summer Paralympics (Aug 24-Sept 5) and the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam at the end of next year,” he said.

Sukma should have been held in July but was postponed to March 6 to 14 next year due to the pandemic before being further rescheduled to April 2 to 10.

The game Technical Committee would study and propose changes in regulations, including age limit and participation qualification in the coming meeting.