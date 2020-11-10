See to elected reps: Always refer to IGC Report, MA63 before making any amendment to State Constitution

KUCHING (Nov 10): See Chee How (PSB-Batu Lintang) has called on all state assemblymen to always refer to the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962 and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) before making any amendment to the State Constitution to safeguard the special interests and rights of Sarawak.

He said the state lawmakers must not throw away the ‘shields’ which have been protecting Sarawak and all Sarawakians all this while.

He argued that the documents preceding the IGC Report and MA63 had shown that “Immigration” and “Citizenship” were the two subject matters that were intensely lobbied and fought by the forefathers.

“That they were so zealously defending our privileges and special rights had the IGC Report devoted in length the safeguards and legal provisions in Paragraph 16 for ‘Immigration’ and Paragraph 18 for ‘Citizenship’ matters.

“And because of that, it is pursuant to Article V of the Malaysia Agreement that numerous laws in the Federation and Articles in the Federal Constitution, including the entire Part VII of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 were amended and enacted to give effect to those safeguards of our privileges and special rights, and these are the best protective shields for us,” he said when debating the Constitution of State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

See noted that what the second part of this Bill had asked for was for the state elected representatives to throw away the ‘shields’ that are protecting the privileges and special rights of Sarawak and Sarawakians.

In view of that, he urged the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who tabled the Bill, to make the necessary amendment to take out the second part of the proposal.