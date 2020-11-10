Soon Koh opposes S’wak Constitution amendment on definition of ‘resident in the state’

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawak Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) opposition leader Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has urged members of the august House to oppose a proposed amendment to the Sarawak Constitution to define “resident in the state” in order to qualify to be elected to the DUN.

He described the move to amend Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution to define ‘resident in the state’ as ‘a citizen belonging to the state of Sarawak in accordance with Section 71 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 [Act 155]’ as improper.

Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution applies to the qualification to be elected as a DUN member. It states that every citizen 21 years old and above and who is a resident in the state can be elected unless he is disqualified by other provisions in the Federal Constitution or state constitution.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said he supported the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, proposal to lower the age to be qualified to be elected as DUN member to 18 but not its move to define ‘resident in the state’.

He said the term was not defined in the Sarawak Constitution but it could be taken to mean someone who was always resident here, not just for two years which was a negligible period.

“That is to say, the current constitution does not specify a period of residency in order to qualify for election to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN),” the Parti Sarawak Bersatu president said when debating the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020 during DUN Sitting this morning.

He explained that Section 71 of the Immigration Act states that for purposes of Section 66 of the same act, a citizen shall be treated as belonging to an East Malaysian state if he has within the preceding two years been a permanent resident in the East Malaysian state.

“A perusal of this Section 66 of the Immigration Act reveals that it is only for ‘Restriction on citizen’s right of entry into an East Malaysian State’ – it only has to do with entry into Sarawak and has absolutely nothing to do with the right to be elected as a member of the Dewan Undangan Negeri.

“The difference between the two is mind-boggling.

“It is totally improper to equate the ‘right of entry into Sarawak’ with the ‘right of election into the Dewan Undangan Negeri.’ It is impossible to imagine that the right to be an elected member of this august House is reduced to the equivalent of the right of entry into Sarawak,” said Wong.

He felt that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government’s proposal to redefine ‘resident in the state’ went against its claim of fighting for Sarawak’s rights and caring for the people of Sarawak.

“This proposed amendment totally goes against the rhetoric of theirs. If they really care for Sarawak rights, they would not reduce the rights for election to the DUN to that of the right of entry into Sarawak.”

He pointed out that if GPS really wished to amend the state constitution to protect Sarawak rights, they should amend it to restrict the right of election to DUN only to Malaysian citizens who are ‘born in Sarawak.’

“That is to say, make it impossible for a non-Sarawakian to be elected to the DUN instead of making it easier,” he added.

Questioning the motive of the government behind the proposed amendment, Wong asked: “Why make it easier for non-Sarawakians to be elected to the DUN? Is this the first step towards allowing non-Sarawakians to be elected to the DUN?”

He said giving a permanent resident status to a non-Sarawakian for two years would make that person eligible for election to the Sarawak DUN if the proposed constitutional amendment was passed.

“This is an outright betrayal of the rights of the people of Sarawak by the GPS government,” he said, calling upon members of the august House to come together and disregard their political divide to reject the amendment of the Bill.