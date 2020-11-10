Taman Melawati chopper crash: Cops record statements from seven witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from seven witnesses to facilitate investigations into the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of two people in Taman Melawati, Ampang, near here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said that police have also identified 20 other witnesses who would be called up soon to have their statements recorded.

“Those with information related to the incident are urged to come forward to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) to assist in the investigation. Further investigations are still ongoing,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a post-mortem on the deceased Commander (R) Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41 was conducted at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and completed at 11.15 am and 1.15 pm respectively.

He said the remains of the deceased were then handed over to their families for funeral.

The full post-mortem report will be ready after obtaining the laboratory tests, he said.

Mohamad Farouk also urged the public to not to spread videos or photographs of the crash on social media to avoid speculations and unwanted comments that might affect investigations.

In the 11.50 am incident yesterday, two men were killed while two others, including a woman, survived when two helicopters were believed to have collided mid-air before one of them crashed in a bushy area in Jalan Taman Melawati.

Bernama reported the other blue helicopter, also carrying two, people, managed to land safely at the field of the nearby school and sustained minor injuries. Onboard were former Malaysian Airline System Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, 66, the pilot, and a woman passenger, Tan Chai Eian, 51. — Bernama