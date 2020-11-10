Tan Kai rebuts Chong’s statement on local authorities, says they have ‘always been’ empowered to carry out land development

KUCHING (Nov 10): Political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai has refuted claims made by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen that local authorities have “no business” entering into development projects.

He said that in the past, the Kuching South City Council (MBKS), then known as the Kuching Municipal Council (KMC), had built KMC flats for the low-income group.

“In the past, KMC (now known as MBKS) did KMC flats for the low-income group consisting of residential, roads and the Song Kheng Hai hawker stalls.

“This shows that local authorities have been empowered for the development of land all this while,” Tan Kai said in a statement today.

Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman, when debating the Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday, claimed that local authorities in the state had no business to enter into development projects for commercial, residential or industrial properties.

He further stated that the development of land should be left to the private sector and asked why the government or local authorities were getting themselves involved in these development projects.

In this regard, Tan Kai said that the objective of the bill amendment was to empower local authorities to be endowed with native status, which would allow local authorities to acquire native land to develop ‘pasar tamu’, libraries and other facilities for the rural community.

He added that Chong’s statement showed that DAP did not have the willingness for KMC flats to be improved by the council and would rather leave it to the private sector.

“It also shows that DAP does not want councils to build more markets for the convenience of the people, but rather leave it to the private sector,” added Tan Kai.

The bill was earlier tabled by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who called for the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996 to be amended to update provisions in the ordinance to meet current changes and expectations.