‘Timely for Local Authorities Ordinance 1996 to be amended’

IT is considered timely for the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996 to be amended in order to update the provisions in the Ordinance to meet the changes and expectation of the present situation, says Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In tabling the Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2020 yesterday, he informed the Assembly that the last amendment to the Local Authorities Ordinance, 1996 [Cap.20] was made in 2013, with the amendment coming into force on Jan 1, 2014 – there had been no amendment since then.

“Section 131(A) of Local Authorities Ordinance, 1996 [Cap.20] (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Principal Ordinance’) gives power to the local authority to carry out development either by itself or with other local authorities or persons for residential, commercial, industrial or any other undertaking which the local authority may determine.

“Therefore, the proposed amendment to Section 3 of the Principal Ordinance would grant native status to all local authorities listed in the First Schedule of the Principal Ordinance to enable the local authorities to deal or develop their lands, which are classified as native area lands, especially in the rural local authorities areas and for any other relevant purposes stated in the Land Code,” he explained.

Dr Sim also pointed out that local authorities must ensure that any structure within their respective areas would be safe for the public.

“For example, any fence or structure abutting or encroaching into public places that cause danger to the public should be removed. However, the existing provision in the Ordinance only allows local authorities to remove dilapidated fence or structure.

The proposed amendment to Section 131(x)(ii) of the Principal Ordinance seeks to empower local authorities to remove any fence or structure abutting or encroaching public places that cause danger to the public, irrespective whether it is in a dilapidated state or otherwise.”

He also noted that the present provision of Section 161A (1) of the Principal Ordinance would only allow seizure, removal or detention of anything that was used or employed in the conduct of any trade or business when committing an offence.

“The proposed amendment to Section 161A(1) of the Principal Ordinance would allow local authorities to seize, remove or detain anything used in the commission of an offence, and not necessarily the things that are used in the conduct of trade or business.”

Dr Sim said the amendment to Section 165 was to allow delegation of powers by the minister to any person, stating: “This is because the current provision allows delegation of powers by the minister only to the permanent secretary or any other public officer. The delegation of power to any person can include any other agencies, statutory bodies, corporate bodies or other entities to improve efficiency and facilitate the service delivery to the people.”

Dr Sim said the proposed amendments to Section 172 and Section 172A meant to expedite and improve the process of amendments to the Third and Fourth Schedules of the Principal Ordinance by allowing Majlis Mesyuarat Kerajaan Negeri to amend the Third and Fourth Schedules by notification in the gazette.

Meanwhile in his winding-up speech, Dr Sim highlighted the amendment to the Local Authorities (Amendment) Ordinance, 1996 – reflecting the need to ensure that there would be continuous efficient and effective service delivery to meet the local communities‘ needs and expectations.

According to him, the local government is the third tier in the government administration, and being on the frontline, the local government acts as the voice of the community, and also the closest government machinery to them. There are 26 local authorities in Sarawak meant to serve and provide services to their respective communities.

“In addition, local authorities shall continue to be responsible, not only to provide services but also to ensure that the wellbeing of the people are taken care of.

“It will also continue to play a an important role by providing efficient waste collection services, carrying out good maintenance of roads and street lighting, protecting the environment as well as having a well-controlled planned development within its areas. Once passed, the amendment will ensure that the areas in our towns and cities are always clean, lively and vibrant for us to live in,” said Dr Sim.