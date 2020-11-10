Ting: Tourism Ministry to work closely with STB to promote domestic attractions in Tasik Biru constituency

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will work closely with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) to promote domestic attractions in Tasik Biru constituency, said its assistant minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said among the measures include frequent engagement with the Divisional Tourism Task Force headed by Residents to identify creative packaging of local attractions in a division or district and monthly tourism product update sessions for tourism industry players.

“Other measures are to promote local attractions through Sarawak Travel App and Portal and other social media; encourage and train local communities to become local tourism volunteers and ambassadors; encourage domestic tourism through campaigns like Sia Sitok; and organising familiarisation trips for tour operators, media and influencers,” he said in response to a question by Datuk Henry Harry Jinep (GPS-Tasik Biru) at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said the ministry will also be working in collaboration with relevant government agencies, local authorities, tourism industry players, academic institutions, non-governmental organisations and the local community to develop domestic tourism attractions for new areas in the state such as Tasik Biru.

On what was the government’s plan to develop new local attractions such as Satow Waterfall, Bronang Waterfall, Oyak Muot Waterfall, and Libuan Pinomu in Bau district, Ting said these areas should be developed by packing them together with other major attractions in the district to facilitate a comprehensive experience for visitors.

He also said other approaches include working with local communities to involve them in community-based tourism such as homesteads, handicraft, local host guides and responsible tourism practices; managing visitors and facilities at the respective attractions; and providing accessibility and basic facilities such as public toilets, changing rooms, carparks, gazebo, trails, signages, food outlets and so on.

“In order to be sustainable, domestic tourism attractions must take full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and most importantly host communities.

“This is an essential component of effective destination management, integral to success,” he remarked.

To another question on what other potential areas the government could consider to be packages as tourist attractions in Tasik Biru or Bau areas, Ting said these areas are the Siniawan Night Market, Siniawan Weekend Streetfood, Pasar Serikin, Catholic Memorial Pilgrimage Centre at Mount Singai, Wind Caves, Fairy Caves and Tasik Biru.

Other potential areas identified were Libiki Bamboo Resort, Keloyan Resort, Bung Beratak, Bung Jagoi Heritage Centre, Mount Singai, Gunung Beronang, Sleeping Lady, Chinese temples, Kampung Tringgus Bong, Tringgus Homestay, Badul Homestay, Mount Serumbu, Borneo Tribal Village, Gunung Gajah and Bau Gold Mines History.