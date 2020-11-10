Uggah: SDMC setting up Special Contact Tracing Squad to contain Covid-19 spread in state

KUCHING (Nov 10): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is setting up a Special Contact Tracing Squad in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is the chairman of SDMC, said the squad will assist the state Health Department to conduct contact tracing for positive Covid-19 cases.

The formation of the squad is one of the few strategic plans devised by SDMC to deal with Covid-19 pandemic as well as other viral pandemics in the future.

Aside from that, he added that the committee will increase the Health Department’s capability and capacity to conduct tests, provide laboratory equipment and enforcement.

“SDMC have plans to impose strict control along the borders to prevent entry of disease carriers including animals.

“The committee will also tighten the guideline of entry to Sarawak via EnterSarawak online application and E-Health Declaration Form, as well as providing quarantine centres,” he said when answering a question from Dr Hazland Abang Hipni (GPS-Demak Laut) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

The SDMC chairman said the committee will also intensify the dissemination and sharing of information and publicity on the dangers of Covid-19 through various media channels such as print, electronic and social media as well as talks at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, he said the committee have gained experience in understanding how to handle COvid-19 and learned from the experience and management of several countries that have successfully broken the Covid-19 chain effectively.

He said countries such as South Korea, New Zealand and China have utilised full containment strategy, with stringent aggressive testing, tracking, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation.

“With these approaches, the countries have successfully reduce the health crisis as well as economic crisis,” he added.