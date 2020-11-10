Uggah: S’wak govt proposes to upgrade hospital facilities in several divisions to treat Covid-19 patients

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sarawak government has proposed to upgrade hospital facilities in several divisions in the state to treat Covid-19 patients, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He added that the facilities upgrade will be done at hospitals in Bau, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Kapit and Limbang – aside from having upgraded the facilities in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching, Bintulu Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital.

“This proposal was submitted to the National Security Council (MKN) for the consideration by the federal government,” he said when responding to a supplementary question by Dr Hazland Abang Hipni (GPS-Demak Laut) at the august House today.

When asked what were the capacity to conduct rT-PCR test for Covid-19 in the state, Uggah said the testing capacity was at 1,000 tests a day in SGH, 500 tests at the Sarawak Heart Centre, 300 tests (Sibu Hospital), 200 tests (Bintulu Hospital) and 400 tests (Miri Hospital)

On plans to increase the testing capacity, Uggah said the Molecular Medical Lab that was built in SGH will be expanded to Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital, Bintulu Hospital and the Sarawak Heart Centre.

“With the help of the state government’s allocation, a new Molecular Medical Lab will be constructed in Limbang Hospital is currently underway with the capacity of 200 tests per day.

“For private medical facility, the medical lab that can conduct Covid-19 tests and approved by the Ministry of Health is the Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) Medical Lab,” he added.