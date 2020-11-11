Baru: S’wak govt should urge Putrajaya to start work on Trans-Borneo Highway without delay

KUCHING (No 11): The Sarawak government should urge the federal government to start work on the game-changing Trans-Borneo Highway without delay, said Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan).

He said this is so that the highway will be ready when the Indonesian capital moves to Kalimantan while also provide employment and inject funds into the economy of northern Sarawak.

“The Trans-Borneo Highway if and when built, will connect Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan.

“This link will be of strategic importance once the Indonesian government begins the process of moving the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Citing a statement from Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) executive director earlier this year, he said Emeritus Professor Dr Zakariah Abdul Rashid had stated that this transportation network project would be the backbone of the area, creating diverse spillover effects ranging from industries like logistics, tourism, wholesale and retail trade to new township development.

“He added that the proposed relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan from Jakarta in 2024 would speed up the impact and bring a multiplier effect of about two to three times on Sabah and Sarawak’s economic growth,” he said.

On that note, Baru pointed out that Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had not given a definite answer as to whether the Trans-Borneo Highway project would be carried out by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“If the federal government decides against the project, I urge the Sarawak government to take it over, at least on Sarawak side which runs from the border at Lg Midang/Buduk Nur, Ba Kelalan connecting Bario and back to Long Semadoh and connect Sabah through the highlands at Long Pa’ Sia, thus breaking through the ‘last frontier’ as it were.

“This would drive the development of Sarawak up several notches,” he said.

Baru also touched on the 425km Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) which was approved by the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“The State Planning Authority (SPA) had also approved this project and the current Works Minister had said that the PN government would continue with it.

“In light of this, I hope that the state will continue to support this project as it will have great multiplier effects on the economy of northern Sarawak,” he said, adding that the SSLR will also be a crucial link of the Trans-Borneo Highway which was proposed by the PH government.

However, Baru said he had also heard “disturbing news” that SPA had gone back on the approval that was given and has shortened the first phase of the SSLR from 90km to 65km, ending at Merarap instead of Pa’ Berunut.

“I would like the minister-in-charge to enlighten this (august) House whether this is indeed the case.

“If so, it is an extremely short-sighted move as the expected opportunity for expansion and development of this area and the whole of Sarawak from the larger Trans-Borneo Highway will be lost,” he said.