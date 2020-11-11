Baru: Urgent need to increase number of doctors, specialists at Lawas Hospital

KUCHING (Nov 11): There is an urgent need to increase the number of doctors and specialists at Lawas Hospital, said Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan).

He said at the moment, a specialist at the hospital is on maternity leave and that there is no replacement specialist.

“We also need more doctors at rural clinics to meet the needs of patients,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He said ideally, the clinic in Trusan, Lawas should have at least two doctors – one to cover the clinics at Tang Lepadan and Sundar and the other to see patients at Trusan clinic.

“This will help to reduce the congestion at Lawas clinics as well as save the people from having to travel to Lawas,” he said before noting that the Trusan and Tang Lepadan clinics were in need of upgrading in terms of facilities and manpower as well.

Baru said the people of Lawas and the surrounding areas face great difficulty in accessing medical attention because of the long distances to bigger hospitals in Miri and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“Not only are the journeys long, which add to the suffering and discomfort of the sick, but they are costly as well.

“To get to Miri, they have to pass through Brunei, requiring them to have a passport, which not everyone possesses. Now with the (Covid-19) pandemic, there is the uncertainty of the borders remaining open for people to pass through.”

He added that travellers would also have to bear the cost of B$6 entry and exit fees per person, which converts to about RM18.

He said posting more doctor and specialists to Lawas Hospital and the clinics would bring much relief to the people of that area while waiting for the new hospital to be completed in three years time.

On the subject of education, he urged the government to step in to provide gadgets to students who cannot afford them and to improve the delivery of internet and broadband services to rural areas.

He said this was in particular to this year’s closure of schools nationwide with lessons moved to online due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He pointed out that Education, Science and Technological Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong in June had revealed that more than 50 per cent Sarawakians students found it impossible to attend online classes.

“The main reasons for this is the lack of internet access in rural areas and the inability of parents to buy laptops or tablets for their children, or to subscribe to internet services,” he said.

On another issue, he called on the government to have special programmes targeted at uplifting poor districts in Sarawak such as Pakan, Lubok Antu, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Simunjan and Daro.

“There needs to be studies on the underlying causes of the poverty and specific programmes to help the communities overcome those challenges.

“I believe that for any sustainable long-term effects of any programme, education of the younger generation is crucial, and special attention must be paid to this factor,” he said.