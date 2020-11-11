BPN 2.0 eases burden of the rakyat

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional 2.0 (BPN 2.0) through the Prihatin Supplementary Initiative Package (Kita Prihatin) has provided relief to Sabahans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryas Simon, 33, who works in the private sector, said BPN 2.0 provided that much-needed help to him, especially in meeting extra expenses during the pandemic.

“I am thankful for the initiative and hope everyone will also benefit from the second phase of BPN.

“We are now fighting an invisible virus, so we need to spend extra for our safety and health, be it on face masks, hand sanitiser, anti-bacterial cleansers or immunity boosters. The cash aid from the government indeed helped me and many others in adjusting our finances during this challenging time,” he said.

Ryas, who is from Tawau and currently living in Tuaran, said he saw many of his friends, who were badly affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), benefiting from the first and second phases of BPN.

Sofiana Waslin, 35, said the MCO affected her household income, and the recent Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah has made it even harder for everyone.

On the first phase of BPN distribution, Sofiana said it helped everyone who had to reduce their spending during the MCO.

“When the CMCO was announced, I was thankful for the continuation of cash aid under BPN 2.0, which helps our family to have basic food at home because we can’t go out to shop often.

“When the Prime Minister announced the second batch of BPN in September, it received positive feedback from everyone who already received the first batch of the cash aid.

“It was hassle-free because we don’t have to do anything, as the government directly put the money in our savings account. Thank you Abah,” said Sofiana, who was referring to Muhyiddin.

Nur Shazlenn Saidi, 25, who still lives with her family, said she received RM500 during the first BPN, while under BPN 2.0 she received RM200.

As the MCO period was filled with online marketing on social media, she took the opportunity to support local businesses.

“I decided to buy a gold bracelet using most of the BPN money as savings. I know the gold price will keep increasing and it is easy to resell. So I decided to buy gold,” she said.

Azirah Saidin, 30, who sold scarfs and brooches at small rental spaces in shopping malls, said 2020 has been the most challenging year for her business.

As most of the shops in malls are closed due to a lack of customers, Azirah said she had to stop her business for now as rental is high while the returns are very low.

“I am not used to online marketing, but I am trying to learn. However, it is not easy when you are just starting something new,” she said.

With the BPN 2.0 cash aid, she can at least buy items for her kitchen to ensure her family has food on the table every day.

BPN 2.0 payment began in stages on Oct 26, while the final stage is expected to be paid in January 2021.

Special grant, wage subsidy will ease financial woes of businesses

KOTA KINABALU: The Prihatin Special Grant and Wage Subsidy Programme 2.0 (PSU 2.0) will help ease the financial woes of businesses, said Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah president Michael Chin.

He said the one-off RM3,000 Prihatin Special Grant, which is expected to benefit 200,000 micro as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), would be a relief for businesses.

Chin also welcomed PSU 2.0 of RM600 for each worker.

Nevertheless, he opined a more comprehensive approach is needed to address the needs of SMEs on a deeper level.

Chin, who is also Malaysia Stationery Association vice-president and Sabah Stationery Association president, said stationery retailers have reported more than a 50 per cent dip in revenue since schools closed during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on us. The demand for stationery among students has decreased as schools switched to online teaching and learning.

“The usage of stationery in offices has also dropped due to less business activities and companies being more cautious in their spending,” he said.

He added food and beverage (F&B) outlets have also experienced a drastic drop in business due to the takeaway-only rule in Sabah under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Hence, he called on the government to relax the criteria for that PSU 2.0 and extend the assistance to all economic sectors as they were also severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On another note, he hopes the government would also consider extending the moratorium on loan repayments for at least six months for SMEs, as well as loosen the criteria to help other businesses that are struggling financially.

Chin called on the government to ease the criteria for low-interest credit facilities for businesses in need to prevent mass closures that would result in workers losing their jobs.

He said the government should also look into extending more support to SMEs and large corporations, which have contributed a significant amount of tax revenue to the country.

“If SMEs and large companies are forced to close, the economy is bound to be affected.”

More importantly, Chin said the government must ensure the assistance is given to eligible recipients or companies equally, irrespective of race or religion.

“A lot of Chinese-owned businesses or organisations have been badly hit by the pandemic, including kindergartens and schools, including Chinese independent high schools, which need financial assistance,” he said.

On Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0, he said it would not only ease the people’s burden, but also encourage consumer spending thereby helping to stimulate the economy.

“With the government providing BPN and allowing Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members to withdraw from their Account 1, it will help stimulate economic activities,” he said.

He also opined that front-liners, especially healthcare workers, deserve a higher allowance and financial aid for working tirelessly in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

For SME Sabah founding president Foo Ngee Kee, reopening applications for the Prihatin Special Grant will benefit micro as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Sabah which were unsuccessful in obtaining the grant announced by the government in April this year.

“I am of the view that such extensions to provide the RM3,000 cash aid to micro and SMEs registered with the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia, local authorities, or Companies Commission of Malaysia up to Aug 31, 2020 will benefit the Sabah micro and SMEs who were not successful in obtaining the Prihatin Special Grant announced in April this year.

“Restricting it to those applicants who have never received the special grant before would ensure that more will benefit from this cash aid, given that the government has limited funds. The cash aid will help them to maintain their businesses,” he said.

Foo said the PSU 2.0 was an extension of the ongoing PSU.

“The extension to Dec 31, 2020 under PSU 2.0 is very much needed for SMEs to reduce their wage expenses in order to maintain as many workers as possible. In this way more jobs can be saved,” he stressed.

Foo added the BPN 2.0 would benefit especially those who lost their jobs or have had salary reductions, including those in the M40 category as they have also experienced unemployment and salary cuts.