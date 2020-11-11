Budget 2021: Sabah, Sarawak to get RM9.6bil in development funds and more

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah and Sarawak have been allocated more than RM9 billion in development expenditure in Budget 2021, which was tabled in Dewan Rakyat last Friday by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul said the RM5.1 billion for Sabah and RM4.5 billion for Sarawak was for the construction and upgrading of water and electricity infrastructure, roads, as well as health and educational facilities.

Besides the said development allocation, the Finance Minister also announced a slew of allocation and programmes that benefit the two states.

With the theme, “Stand United, We Shall Prevail”, Budget 2021’s primary objectives were the wellbeing of the people, business survival and economic resilience taking into consideration the current Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the people and country.

Described as an expansionary budget, it was the largest budget in Malaysia’s history valued at RM322.5 billion, with RM236.5 billion for operating expenditure, RM69 billion for development expenditure and RM17 billion under the Covid-19 Consolidated Fund.

To ensure the objective of the People’s Wellbeing is manifested holistically via measures to ease the burden of the people, Tengku Zafrul said the government would be increasing the allocation for subsidy, aid and incentive for Sabah and Sarawak from RM150 million to RM200 million.

This, he said, was for the Essential Goods Distribution Programme, LPG and Community Drumming including expanding its implementation to 34 new areas among them Pulau Sakar in Sabah and Ulu Mujok in Sarawak.

“Through the initiative, basic necessities such as rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil, LPG gas, RON95 petrol and diesel could be enjoyed by more than 1.1 million people at controlled prices,” he said when tabling the budget.

Through assistance for farmers, breeders and fishermen, he said more than 300,000 padi farmers throughout the country, including padi planters in Nabawan, Sabah and Kanowit Sarawak will enjoy RM570 million aid with padi price subsidy, RM960 million (padi growing subsidy and incentive) including RM40 million subsidy for hill padi fertilizer.

To empower community development programmes in the two states in Borneo, Tengku Zafrul said RM41 million was allocated for the Native Customary Rights land programme in Sabah and Sarawak.

On the government’s move to continue efforts to close the development gap between the urban and rural areas, he said RM2.7 billion was channeled to implement various infrastructure improvement programmes and projects encompassing roads, water and electricity supply, housing aid programmes, street light installation and maintenance.

He said the government would also expand the mobile banking service in Sabah and Sarawak to assist communities with no access to basic banking such as money transfer, bill payment as well as facility to withdraw government assistance such as Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR).

Tengku Zafrul pointed out that the mobile banking service was modelled after the initiative of the Sarawak Government.

On the strategy to protect the wellbeing of the people, Tengku Zafrul said the government would be focusing on infrastructure development and the upgrading of telecommunication networks which was now considered as the third utility.

He said the government would be allocating RM500 million to implement the National Digital Network (Jendela) which was aimed at ensuring the interconnectivity of 430 schools nationwide.

He also said RM7.4 billion was allocated for 2021 and 2022 to expand broadband service.

With the emphasis on education as a crucial investment for a better quality of life for the future generations, the Finance Minister said the Education Ministry was still getting the largest allocation amounting to RM50.4 billion.

Among the special allocation involving Sabah and Sarawak, he said the government would be implementing 184 projects to construct and install new tube wells with an overall cost of RM120 million for rural schools in the two states.

For public transport, Tengku Zafrul said the government would be introducing unlimited monthly passes at RM5 a month for Year One to Form Six students as well as the disabled, adding that they would also be able to use the pass for the Beaufort-Tenom railway service in Sabah.

In addition, he said the Stage Bus Transformation programme would be expanded in phases to Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru and Kuantan with an allocation of RM150 million.

Touching on the tourism industry, the Finance Minister said an allocation of RM20 million was set aside to improve infrastructure and to step up promotion of cultural villages including in Sarawak.

A special caring grant of RM1,000 would be given to traders and hawkers as well as drivers of taxi, e-hailing and cab as well as tourist guides in Sabah, he said.

To improve the accessibility of the people, Tengku Zafrul said RM15 billion was allocated to finance transport infrastructure throughout the country including the Pan Borneo Highway.

For a balanced development between the regions, he said the government had provided RM780 million for five regional economic development corridors which would also involve the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy and the continuation of the Sepanggar Bay Container Port expansion under Sabah Development Corridor.

Tengku Zafrul also said that as part of the effort to promote energy efficiency and environmentally friendly green technology, the Government supported the initiative taken by the Sarawak Government in using public buses that operate on hydrogen fuel cells.