CMCO: Dine-in at eateries allowed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided that all eateries in the state will be allowed to offer dine-in service to their customers throughout the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the state COVID-19 spokesman, said the authorisation is subject to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, namely half the table capacity, two people using a table for four; three people using a table for six; four people using a table for eight.

“In addition, physical distancing must be adhered to. Takeaways, deliveries and drive-throughs are also allowed, subject to compliance with the food sector SOP,” he said in a statement today.

Masidi said all restaurants, shops, eateries, food trucks, hawkers, food courts, grocery stores and convenience stores are only allowed to operate from 6 am till 10 pm.

“Supermarkets, shopping centres and retail stores are only allowed to operate according to the SOP from 6 am till 10 pm and economic and industrial sector activities in CMCO areas are to be conducted according to the SOP set by the government,” he said.

The CMCO in Sabah was supposed to have ended yesterday but has been extended till Dec 6 following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Sabah recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 21,189 cases. — Bernama