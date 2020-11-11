Commotion in Dewan Rakyat over ‘DG takut mati’ statement

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): A commotion erupted in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today when Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu), while debating the Supply Bill 202, said that ‘DG (Health DG) takut mati’ (is afraid of dying).

Tiong questioned why the Health DG (Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) did not go out into the field to see for himself the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, instead only holding daily press conferences via live telecast.

“Why didn’t he go out into the field, such as in Kota Kinabalu which is very bad, the Covid-19 pandemic is worsening. Why didn’t he visit every hospital, temporary hospital, go there and give moral support to the frontliners. Doctors, nurses are all working (on locations there).

“Don’t just send doctors and nurses there. Oh, those frontliners aren’t afraid of dying but DG is. His deputy did not go either. What is happening? No need to do daily briefings. I hear that he now wants (to become) WHO (World Health Organisation) secretary-general, that is not right, I think,” he said.

Tiong’s statement has caused RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) to ask the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to stop Tiong from ‘attacking’ the Health DG and wants the statement to be withdrawn.

“Respect the DG, don’t attack him, DG is a frontliner, retract that statement,” urged Rayer.

Azalina then instructed everyone to sit down to allow her to make a decision, however some MPs ignored the order, including Rayer.

“Sit down, Jelutong (Rayer), I’m warning you, if you refuse, you will have to leave. ‘Bentara’ (Sergeant-at-Arms), remove Jelutong,” she said, repeated the word ‘leave’ eight times to the 49-year-old MP.

She said that a demand for an apology or to retract a statement could be made while an MP was debating, and she left it to Tiong whether to clarify or retract the statement.

Tiong, however, insisted that he would not retract the statement and added that what was said was the voice of the frontliners themselves.

“No, I will not retract it. This is the voice of the frontliners, the voice of the people. Why didn’t DG go (out into the field)? What is wrong with that? I am asking why is he afraid of dying? Sending out others but he himself didn’t go out into the field,” he said.

The heated exchanges also caused some MPs from the opposition including Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) and Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) to interrupt asking for clarification.

Hassan then said that Meeting Rule 36 (9) stipulates that no reference shall be made in any debate to the conduct or character of any MP or public servant.

Ramkarpal also interrupted and asked if the Dewan Rakyat would accept Tiong’s statement or not, so that follow up action could be taken.

“I have made a ruling. Whether he (Bintulu) wants to retract or explain, he said he wanted to explain. He did not refuse (to explain). He did explain and I heard his explanation and accepted,” said Azalina who at the end of the session asked the dissatisfied MPs to do a follow-up.

Meanwhile, several MPs from the opposition, at a press conference later, urged Tiong to retract the statement and apologise to Dr Noor Hisham and all frontliners who had been working hard to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those attended the press conference were Rayer, Hassan, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) and Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka). – Bernama