Covid-19: 14 new cases in Sarawak today, all local transmissions in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 11): Sarawak recorded 14 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 today, all in Kuching, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,011.

There are 12 cases that have been screened for having close contacts to the positive cases that have been reported previously.

Ten people have undergone screening at government health facilities, one underwent screening at a private hospital while one other case underwent screening for Covid-19 at a medical laboratory.

Among these 12 cases are a seven-month-old baby girl and an Indonesian domestic helper.

Five of the cases are those who had close contacts with Green Hill Cluster cases, while three were close contacts of those in the Wisma Saberkas Cluster.

All cases have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment. Contact tracing for all these cases are being carried out.

Meanwhile — separate from the clusters — one positive case is a local citizen who underwent self-screening at a government health clinic on Nov 9 for fear of having contact with unknown positive cases.

The case is an employee at a car battery distributor company in Kuching City. The case showed no signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection, and also does not have any history of traveling abroad or visiting high-risk infection areas in the country. The case has been admitted to SGH for further treatment.

The case is still under investigation and contact tracing is being carried out actively.

Another case is a local citizen who underwent Covid-19 screening after coming down with a cough and fever on Nov 10 at a government health clinic.

The case does not show signs and symptoms of a Covid-19 infection, and also does not have any history of traveling abroad or visiting high-risk infection areas in the country and has been admitted to SGH for further treatment. The case is still under investigation and contact tracing is also being carried out actively.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 20 cases of recoveries and discharges for the day, with 12 are from SGH, six from Miri Hospital and two from Bintulu Hospital.

“As of today, 860 or 85.06 per cent of total cases have recovered and have been discharged.

“A total of 132 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 111 cases are being treated at SGH, and 21 cases at Miri Hospital,” it said.

There were no cases being treated at intensive care units.

As for persons-under-investigation (PUIs), there were 26 new cases, with six still awaiting lab test results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,405 to-date.

For persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 88 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 2,325 individuals at 29 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 30,692.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 1.88 per cent of total cases.