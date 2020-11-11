Dr Annuar: Samarahan to get new hemodialysis facility for kidney patients

KUCHING (Nov 11): Samarahan will soon have a hemodialysis facility built by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He told the august House this new facility will assist the Sarawak Heart Centre in treating the increasing number of kidney patients in Samarahan.

“The hemodialysis facility has passed the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) inspection. Currently they are waiting for inspection and licensing from the Private Medical Practice Control (CKAPS) branch under Sarawak Health Department before they operate,” he said in reply to a question by Datuk Idris Buang (GPS – Muara Tuang)

He also disclosed that the state government plans to upgrade the Sarawak Heart Centre which provides the hemodialysis services in Samarahan, by adding five more new hemodialysis machines.

“Currently, the centre has 15 units to treat up to 75 patients. With the additional new machines, we will have 20 units to treat more patients.

“On the other hand, kidney patients can also seek treatment at Simunjan Hospital where there are 10 machines which can treat up to 42 patients,” he said.

Dr Annuar also spoke on the kidney disease situation, by saying Sarawak sees a net increase of about 250 new kidney patients every year.

“We get an average of 500 new cases every year, but deaths due to kidney failure constitutes about 50 per cent as well,” he added.