DUN passes Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill 2020

KUCHING (Nov 11): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today passed the Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill 2020 to accommodate additional expenditure amounting close to RM388.21 million.

The Bill was read for the second and third time by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also Second Finance Minister today before being put to vote.

It was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister of Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

Uggah said the additional expenditure comprised an additional sum of RM388,206,413.

“This additional expenditure is to meet the costs of various ministries and departments for which funds are not provided for or insufficiently provided for in 2020 estimates,” he said.

Meanwhile, DUN Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala explained that under Standing Order 67(4) and 67(7), there is no amendment and debate for the Supplementary Supply Bill.

Following the passing of the Bill, he said the amount as set forth in the second supplementary estimate of expenditure is approved.