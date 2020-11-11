Make residency period criteria for state polls candidates including Sarawakians, says Lina Soo

KUCHING (Nov 11): It is imperative to clearly define ‘resident in the state’ in the Sarawak Constitution as without it non-Sarawakians who are living the state can be elected to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and can even hold the highest office in the state, said Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

She said without the amendment, any Malaysia citizen, even if he is not a Sarawakian but has been residing in Sarawak, is qualified to run for election to the DUN.

“This leaves the door opened to the people of Sabah and the states of Malaya to come in and become our lawmakers upon completing a period of residency,” said Soo when reacting to a proposed constitutional amendment in the DUN yesterday which has been deferred.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, tabled by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in DUN yesterday, had sought to define ‘resident in the state’ and to lower the age to qualify for election to the DUN.

After the Bill was tabled and debated, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar ruled that the Bill be deferred as there were “anomalies” in its reference to the Immigration Act 1959 that needed to be clarified.

The amendment had sought to align the definition of ‘resident of the state’ in Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution with Section 71 of the Immigration Act, which further refers to Section 66 of the same act, that states that a person shall be treated as a resident of an East Malaysian state if he has within the preceding two years been a permanent resident.

Soo said the amendment to Article 16 should also state the criteria of who holds resident status for the purpose of election to DUN.

“It is not possible to remove the ‘resident’ element as to do so would mean a Sarawakian who does not live in Sarawak can just come home before election and stand for election, therefore a residency period has to be part of the criteria,” she said.

She argued that the law must state very clearly that only a natural born person of Sarawak, who holds Sarawak status of being born to at least one Sarawakian parent, and who has been living in Sarawak for a specified period of residence was qualified to be elected as member of the DUN.

She said it was also not necessary to mention Sarawak as a State in the amendment, giving credit to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for making a resolution to drop the word ‘state’ from Sarawak last year.

“This is correct as Sarawak is not a ‘negeri’ or state but Sarawak is a component nation of the Federation of Malaysia unlike the states of Malaya.”

Accurate and precise wording has to be appropriately inserted in the bill to qualify the eligibility of Sarawakians who can take part in the lawmaking process of how Sarawak should be governed, she said, adding there should no more ambiguity and uncertainties in the bill than the original legislation.

She said Abdul Karim must now go back to the drawing board and make an iron-clad amendment using correct vocabulary which would leave no room for ambiguity and loopholes.

“Not to do so is a failure to defend and protect the sovereign rights of Sarawakians. In the meantime, there is no need for any member of DUN to stir political drama but to remain calm and resolve any flawed and defective legislation in a civil manner befitting the status of the highest institution in Sarawak,” said Soo.