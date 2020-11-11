MMEA tightening security measures along sea boundaries

KUCHING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tanjung Manis zone is intensifying security measures to control the boundaries of Sarawak waters from being encroached by illegal immigrants to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

On November 4, a tugboat and barge found moving in a suspicious manner along the Belawai waters were detained and inspected, according to MMEA Sarawak region director First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus.

“From the inspections, we found that the tugboat left Kudat (Sabah) and was heading to the port at Tanjung Manis with six crew members including the skipper, comprising one local man, three Indian national and two Indonesian national aged 25 to 57 years,” he said in a statement here on Monday.

He added health screening and inspection of the port and checking of medical release pass documents were also done in accordance with the guidelines and preventive measures under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, 1988.

“The tugboat, barge, crew members and cargo were later released after the employer produced approval documents from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee and from the Ministry of Health (MoH), Tanjung Manis office,” he said.

Meanwhile, from October this year to date, Sarawak MMEA had done about 1,218 inspections and eight arrests for various offences, said Zin.

He also reminded the maritime community to abide by the MoH standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to always stay at home if they have no urgent matters to attend to outside as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also reminded fishermen, vessel workers, anglers and boat passengers to always maintain safety by wearing life jackets especially in the rough sea conditions and unpredictable weather during the transition phase of the southwest monsoon wind covering the east coast of the peninsula and the west coast of Sabah and Sarawak from September 24 until November 2020.

The public are also urged to contact Sarawak Maritime Operation’s centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 if they face emergencies or in the know of any suspicious sea activities.