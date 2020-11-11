MyFutureJobs policy deferred to Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR: MyFutureJobs policy which was supposed to take effect on Nov 1 has been deferred to Jan 1 next year, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

He said the deferment was made after taking into account employers’ concerns on the need to advertise vacancies via the MYFutureJobs portal as well as holding interviews as a pre-requisite for the employment of foreign workers and expatriates.

“Since the announcement was made, the ministry has received various feedback from employers on conditions such as requests for exemption from advertising and interviews for expatriates in the Employment Pass 1 (EP) category, including key positions as well as contract renewals.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Human Resources will work with the relevant ministries to discuss the conditions that set automatic approval as well as effective mechanisms,” he said in a statement yesterday.

MYFutureJobs Recommendation announced earlier, requires employers intending to hire foreign workers through a re-hiring programme and applying for the recruitment of expatriates to advertise the vacancies in the portal first.

The policy was introduced in an effort to prioritise local talent and is a key factor that will contribute to the transformation of the national labour market.

Saravanan urged all employers to advertise vacancies in their respective organisations on the MYFutureJobs portal (www.myfuturejobs.gov.my) and to support the intake of local labour.

Through MYFutureJobs, the value-added services provided by the ministry include uploading vacancies, matching resume and recruitment, all for free. — Bernama