NCR land excluded from areas covered under planted forest licence — Len Talif

LAND classified as Native Customary Rights (NCR) will be excluded from areas covered under the ‘Licence of Planted Forest (LPF)’ in accordance to the conditions set, said Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh.

“If there is land with NCR status as verified by the Land and Survey Department within areas designated under the ‘Licence of Planted Forest’, such land will be excluded from the areas covered,” said Len Talif in a response to a question by Wilson Nyabong Ijang (GPS-Pelagus) during the second day of the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

Len Talif said the exclusion of NCR land under the licence was listed out clearly in the conditions to be adhered by licence holders and also, the state government will consider request for perimeter survey on NCR land within the LPF areas, if any, under the ‘New Initiative NCR Land Survey Programme’.

Furthermore, the assistant minister said four LPF had been terminated since 1997 for failing to fulfil clauses 19(1)(b) and 19(2)(c) to plant trees within the stated period under the ‘Tree Planting Plan’.

“The objective of forest plantation was to ensure the sustainability of raw materials supply for the timber industry in the state and reducing the reliance on raw materials from the natural forests.”

If there is overlapping of the areas designated for development plans and those under LPF, Len Talif said the decision to withdraw the licence would depend on the importance of the development plans in improving the socio-economy of the state.

“Areas under the LPF licence that have overlapped with the proposed development plan will be excluded or ‘excise’ after obtaining agreements from the licence holders,” he said.