No rhyme or reason to waste time in DUN with ‘pantun’, opposition reps complain

KUCHING: Two opposition lawmakers are not happy with time wasting on ‘pantun’ during the question and answer session in the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

David Wong (DAP-Pelawan) and Irene Chang (DAP-Bukit Assek) both hoped the the DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar can make a ruling on this matter so that there will be more time for ministerial replies especially for questions that affect the people.

Wong, who remarked the House of Rakyat is now “House of Pantun”, said the time wasting resulted in many questions did not receive oral replies from the ministers and the assistant ministers since only one hour per day is allocated for the question and answer session.

“Today, only seven questions were being answered. Because everyone came up with pantun. And the Ministers (and Assistant Minister) replied with a pantun.

“I am not against pantun. But if you want to pantun, you should do it in your speech, your own time during debate.

“But the question time is only about one hour. There are more than 200 questions every sitting, maybe around less than 50 get the answer. So, all the others more than 150 questions just ‘died’ like that,” he said at a press conference at the media room in the DUN Building.

Wong said that as representatives of the people, members of the DUN should deliberate on the issues affecting the people especially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Parliament, even those questions that demand for oral answer, if not answered in time, they will supply you with written reply. But, not in this House (DUN). We have been talking about this. We want an answer.

“We submit questions 20 days before the sitting for the Ministries to have sufficient time to reply. Every question should have an answer already. So, instead of letting the question ‘die’, they should supply the written reply if they cannot give oral reply.

“But, no, they never do it. When we ask Speaker to do it, they say you have to ask the respective minister… What kind of House is this? We have a first class august House, the most iconic building in Malaysia, but practice of democracy is third class already,” he said.

As such, Wong said there must be some reform made in the DUN so that the question that affect the people, get the reply from the relevant minister.

“That is what the House is supposed to be, this is the House of the Rakyat, not the House for each individual YB (assemblyperson) to express how good they are in pantun.

Meanwhile, Chang said it was very ironic that assemblypersons are allowed more time to ‘berpantun’ when she and other assemblypersons got cut off when asking supplementary questions.

She said this happened when she tried to explain the situation on the ground while asking the supplementary question, and was asked by the Speaker to go straight to the question.

Before the press conference, Wong had stood up after the end of the question and answer to call on the Speaker to make a ruling on the reciting of ‘pantuns’ which according to him was getting out of hand.

He also expressed his unhappiness that his question, which was next in line before the session ended, was not answered due to lack of time.

“All these members came up to recite the pantun, and wasting the time. My question is the next question. Two straight days (it has happened).

“This house has become the house of the pantun instead of the house of the rakyat. You are wasting a lot of time. My question yesterday and today, just missed by one.

“My question is important to the rakyat, not for members to show their artistry of pantun,” he said.