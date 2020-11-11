Padungan rep blasts former DAP colleagues over deferred constitutional amendment 

KUCHING (Nov 11): Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei has taken his former DAP colleagues to task for their allegations on a proposed constitutional amendment to define ‘resident in the state’ in order to qualify for election into the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN).

In his maiden speech as an Independent DUN member, Wong said he expected to be attacked by his former DAP colleagues for speaking up against them but felt called upon to give the people a proper understanding of the proposal in the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“I am not going to contest in the next Sarawak elections and what I am doing here is not defending anyone but defending the truth,” he asserted when debating the 2021 Sarawak Budget.

The Bill was tabled and debated yesterday but Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asifia Awang Nassar later ruled that it be deferred due to ‘anomalies’ in regard to its reference to the Immigration Act 1959.

Citing DAP Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen’s debate on the Bill and comments made on Facebook by Pending assemblyman Violet Yong, Wong said there was no truth in their assertion that the government was selling out the state with the amendment.

He told the august House that the state constitution now in fact allowed any Malaysian residing in the state to be elected as a DUN member.

“The original Article 16 of Sarawak Constitution which is a very old piece of codification somehow already left it widely open for a person to be qualified to be elected as member for Sarawak State Assembly as long as he is a Malaysian citizen who is a resident in Sarawak,” he said.

Article 16 says every citizen of or over the age of twenty-one years who is resident in the State was qualified to be elected as an elected member of DUN, unless he is disqualified by the Federal Constitution or State Constitution or any law as is mentioned in Article 17.

“However, it is not the case as portrayed by Kota Sentosa and Pending that the amendment bill was intended to ‘sell out’ the state’s rights or ‘open up’ and ‘make it clearer and easier’ for non-Sarawakians to be elected as ADUN Sarawak because Article 16 has already left it an open-ended qualification for a person to be elected as member for DUN Sarawak.

“The wide ambit of the qualification worries all of us as Sarawakians. Any Malaysian who resides in the state or as a resident of the state can even mean reside for one month or one day therefore I applaud the intention of the State government to highlight this to the august House

“I fully agree that this Article should be amended to tighten this issue and to ensure the exclusivity of membership of DUN Sarawak for Sarawakians only,” he said.

He said this could be done by defining “resident” to mean those people who are born in Sarawak and with Sarawak ancestry and therefore, he said the state should not follow Section 71 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which has a different purpose altogether.

Section 71 of the Immigration Act says that a citizen shall be treated as belonging to an East Malaysian State if he has within the preceding two years been a permanent resident in the East Malaysian State.

Wong also said that section 71 was meant for Section 66 of the Immigration Act which is to regulate the entry of a person into Sarawak, adding that it was not a proper definition to regulate the qualification of a member of DUN Sarawak.

“From my interpretation, the proposed amendment by GPS Government is in no way trying to sell out the rights of Sarawakians or open up the qualification to all but, in fact, an effort is made to make clearer the meaning of ‘resident in the state’ with the effect to narrow down the ambit and scope of person to be qualified to be a member of DUN Sarawak,” he said.

He said if Chong’s and Yong’s claims were true, the situation would have been that Article 16 was originally ensuring the exclusivity of membership of DUN Sarawak to Sarawakians and the state government now proposed to amend it to make it open for all.

“Therefore the accusations of YB Chong and YB Violet that GPS ‘sell out’ Sarawakians rights is not correct, is entirely misleading.

“I believe we are elected as honourable members of this august House and the truth must prevail. The intention of the state government is to narrow the scope to only Sarawakians who can be elected to the State Legislative Assembly or Dewan Undangan Negeri. And therefore, I feel I have the obligation to state the facts correctly and let the people judge,” said Wong.