Parents told to monitor children’s learning

SIBU: The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) has called on parents to help monitor their children’s learning at home.

This follows the physical closure of schools nationwide for the rest of the school year.

“The battle in combating Covid-19 is not over yet. Safety is mandatory. Thus, the closure of schools physically is one of the measures taken so students will stay at home while still getting connected to their studies via various platforms for teaching and learning.

“STU urges parents and guardians to help with monitoring students’ learning at home,” said STU president Macky Joseph on Monday.

He was commenting on Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin’s statement that schools must ensure home-based learning continues and teachers are at their stations.

Macky said teachers must execute their lesson plans accordingly so that students could continue learning from home during this period.

He also stressed that alternative assessment methods need to be planned carefully.

Mohd Radzi had said all schools would be closed from Monday (Nov 9) until Dec 18, the last day of the school year.

The closures also include vocational colleges under the ministry.