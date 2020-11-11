Repok rep calls on state govt to consider building technical or vocational school in Sarikei

KUCHING (Nov 11): Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii (GPS-Repok) hopes the state government will consider building a technical or vocational school in Sarikei to produce more local skilled manpower.

He added that technical vocational education training (TVET) is important especially in the digital economy and industrial era.

“To provide more opportunities to our younger generation, setting up of a TVET school in Sarikei is important,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Similarly, he said the Sarikei agriculture sector has potential for expansion and hopes the government will help farmers in terms of technical advice, subsidies, providing or upgrading facilities like roads.

Aside from that, he said it is time to increase a subsidised industrial zone in Sarikei to develop other industries to add value to income and upgrade the standard of living of people there.

With the construction of Jalan Sarikei to Tanjung Manis and Pan Borneo Highway, the small and medium industries have a bright future to develop further, he added.

At the same time, Huang hopes another alternative road, Jalan Nyelong Bypass to Jalan Kwong Ming-Minah Link Road which is two-kilometre long can also be built, adding that there are four schools in the area and many residential areas.

He said once the Pan Borneo Highway and Jalan Pasi-Tanjung Manis is completed, the road usage is expected to multi-fold.

He said there are many housing areas, villages and longhouses in his constituency which do not have street lights, adding that street lighting is important to give a sense of security to the folk there in terms of personal safety and their property.

At the same time, he also suggested for the upgrading of the Sarikei River Waterfront with modern touch, to complement the historical Clock Tower landmark.

The waterfront is also a popular recreational place and serves as the main venue for water sports festival, he said.

Speaking further on sports and recreation, Huang also reminded the august house on his suggestion of building an indoor stadium and a recreation park in Sarikei.

“This is because without having one, it is difficult for us to host various events like large-scale sports, recreation and assemblies. In terms of sports, Sarikei also contributed in producing sports champions from various age groups. Sarikei is often selected to play host but due to lack of facilities, it is the main challenge as host,” said Huang.

Meanwhile, he also urged the state government to upgrade the Raman Rimba Sebangkoi to speed up the ecotourism and agrotourism sector in Sarikei.

The park was set up in 2003 and is a rest, recreational and commercial centre which is open to public. It is located some 25 kilometres (km) from Sarikei Town and also functions as a research centre with an estimated of 15 per cent plant species and over 300 herbs species and fruit trees are from overseas, he explained.

For the low (B40) and medium (M40) income group, he hoped that more low and medium cost houses can be built in his constituency.

He said that this is because the two groups cannot afford to buy their own homes and could only rent rooms for themselves and family.

“I hope the low and medium cost houses can be offered to the people via rent-to-buy.”