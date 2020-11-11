Snooker action resumes in Sibu after long wait

SIBU: Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS) president Mark Yeo has called on the snooker fraternity here to close ranks and work collectively towards the betterment of the sport.

He was willing to listen to any grouses and complaints among the club’s affiliates.

“What I hope to see is more thorough and verbal communication between the members of the SCRCS team and more sharing of information so that all those in the snooker fraternity will benefit from it.”

“Let us come together and work with the government agencies to jointly promote the development and standard of the sport in the state,” he said at the opening of the 8th leg Sibu Swan City Snooker Championship held at Southern Point Snooker Salon on Monday evening.

Among those present were the event’s main sponsor Aaron Teo and his wife Tewassese Inez.

A total of 32 players, including two from Sarikei, are taking part in the tournament.

The remaining players are from the five snooker centres here affiliated to SCRCS: Barco, Centre Point, Cueball International, Executive 3 and host Southern Point.

The 8th leg was initially scheduled for April but was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Teo, in his brief address, was glad that the sport was finally able to get started after a delay of more than six months.

‘It has been a long wait. Still, the players have to take all the precautionary measures and adhere to the strictest standard operating procedures to ensure that no untoward incident will occur during the course of the championship,” he said.

The tournament champion will pocket RM800, runner-up RM400, losing semi-finalists RM200 each and losing quarter-finalists RM100 each.

The player who registers the highest break of 50 points will bag an additional RM200 and another RM100 if he hits a break of 70 points.