Sports Minister: ‘Right decision’ to cancel Sukma 2020

KUCHING: Sarawak abides with the decision to cancel the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para

Sukma in Johor due to the uncertain situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that the Sukma Supreme Committee had made the right decision as there was the safety of thousands of athletes, sports officers and volunteers that needed to be taken into consideration.

“The right decision was made because we are still facing uncertain times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia which is said to be in its third wave and we don’t know when this uncertainty will end,” Abdul Karim said in a statement yesterday.

On Monday, Federal Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican officially announced the cancellation of the two national events.

Reezal, however, said Johor would still be given the right to host the 2022 edition as the state was almost 99 per cent ready in terms of planning, management, technical and competition facilities.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said that the decision to cancel the national games was important as the dangers of the pandemic were real and the Sukma organisers would surely face difficulties in guaranteeing the safety of the almost 30,000 people involved.

“Aside from the competing athletes, we would also need to take into consideration the large number of spectators and sports fans that are expected to attend,” he added.

Aside from safety factors, Abdul Karim said that he understood the difficult times faced by the Johor government as the two earlier postponements of Sukma 2020 and Para-Sukma 2020 would have incurred high administrative costs and given pressure to the training programmes of athletes in the various states.

Sukma 2020 was originally scheduled for July 2020 but was postponed to March 6-14 and then April 2-10 next year.

The Sukma 2020 Technical Committee will study and propose changes in regulations, including age limit, in its next meeting.