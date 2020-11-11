Stricter laws needed to stop online gambling from operating in community, says Tupong rep

KUCHING (Nov 11): Stricter laws are needed to stop online gambling from operating in the community, said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (GPS-Tupong).

Noting that the online gambling reload shops disguised as grocery shops had been popping up frequently in his constituency, Fazzruddin hoped that a committee could be set up to study this modus operandi and stop it from happening.

“We need to draft stricter laws to curb online gambling as it is a very serious matter that requires strict action and attention. I am thankful to the police, local government and government agencies that has helped a lot in this issue, but there are still loopholes that allow them to continue to operate,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Meanwhile, he suggested for the Graduate Enhancement Training Sarawak (GETS) to be extended to graduates who were retrenched by the employers due to the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will enable them to get placement at competitive private companies in selected industries that have the ability to excel post Covid-19, he said.

He added that these companies need workers but do not have the economic ability to pay employees, but they can claim allowances from the government under this programme.

Similarly, he suggested for the setting up of JobsSarawak platform which is similar to JobsMalaysia.

He said the setting up of such platform could help jobseekers to narrow down the opportunities available in Sarawak focusing to Sarawakian rather than the Sarawakian applicants going through jobs opportunities throughout Malaysia.

Furthermore, he said this would also assist to ensure that the requirement for companies based in Sarawak to advertise their vacancies in JobsSarawak before opening it up to non-Sarawakians or non-Malaysians.

Fazzruddin said a more structured system to identify graduates or skilled workers who were retrenched, and introducing courses that could expand job opportunities should be promoted so that this group could undergo reskilling.

On another note, Fazzruddin said the low water pressure problem in Matang area would be resolved once the water mains connection project at the junction of Jalan Matang/Jalan Batu Kawa is completed.

It will bring relief to residents from Jalan Matang to Pinang Jawa and Taman Sri Wangi, he added.

He also hoped that an in-depth research could be conducted to resolve flash flood woes at several areas in his constituency, especially Taman Sejoli and Jalan Bunga Rampai at Kampung Pinang Jawa.

He took the opportunity to thank the state government’s allocation to resolve the same issue at Metrocity housing area.