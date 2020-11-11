Student killed after motorcycle rammed into lorry in Miri

MIRI (Nov 11): A 17-year-old student was killed on the spot after his motorcycle rammed into a lorry in front of Canada Hill View Avenue’s junction at Jalan Pujut Padang Kerbau here at around 7.30am today.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu when contacted this morning confirmed the accident.

Alexson said the lorry was from Pujut Padang Kerbau while the victim, identified as Muhammad Ruzaini Zulkipli was heading towards Pujut Padang Kerbau from Miri Hospital.

“The lorry that was from Pujut Padang Kerbau then made a right turn into Canada Hill View Avenue’s junction causing the oncoming motorcyclist to ram into the back of the lorry.

“The motorcyclist was killed on the spot while the lorry driver escaped unhurt,” said Alexson.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.