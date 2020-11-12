2020 UPKK to be held simultaneously with 2021 UPKK

KUALA LUMPUR: Candidates for the KAFA Class Assessment Test (UPKK) for this year, which has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will sit for the test simultaneously with the UPKK candidates for next year, which is from Oct 4 to 7, 2021.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the decision was made by the Islamic Religious Development Department for the interest of all parties.

He said it would involve written test for five subjects,namely Ulum Syariah (Aqidah and Ibadah), Sirah, Jawi and Khat, Adab and Lughah Al-Quran.

“The test for the Quran subject, encompassing Tadarus and Tilawah, Hafazan and Tafsir al-Quran will be held from Sept 1 to 30, 2021. The time-table for written, practical and oral test will be announced soon to enable the candidates to make early preparations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said there would also be changes in the evaluation of practical-based subjects which include “Amali Solat” and “Penghayatan Cara Hidup Islam”.

Any evaluation made during the school session, the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO, Recovery MCO, as well as monthly test, ing, indoor and outdoor activities, Home-based Learning and Teaching (PdPR) can be considered for assessment.

UPKK is held for Year Five students, where they are required to sit for the KAFA for at least three years to sit for the examination. — Bernama