433 dilapidated schools already repaired, says Dr Annuar

KUCHING (Nov 12): A total 433 out of 1,020 schools identified as dilapidated in Sarawak have already been repaired, said Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He told the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today that another 587 dilapidated schools will be fixed within the next two to three years.

He pointed out that when the issue was raised in 2017, the ministry identified 1,020 identified schools including many of which are in critically dilapidated condition.

“I believe that with the current good relationship between the state and the federal governments, the issue of dilapidated schools can be resolved as soon as possible.

“Secondly, the budget that has been allocated to fix dilapidated schools in Sarawak is RM1.855 billion, consisting of RM517 million from the federal government and RM338 million from the state government even though we know the responsibility of education is under the purview of the federal government.

“On top of that, state government is willing to pay an advance loan of RM1 billion (to the federal government) for this purpose. So in total, the total allocation is RM1.855 billion,” Dr Annuar said in reply to Shafiee Ahmad (GPS – Daro).

He also informed Shafiee that SK Kampung Tebaang under Daro constituency will be upgraded under Phase 2 of the development programme under the RM1 billion contra loan advance payment.

On another matter, Dr Annuar also said the state government is in favour of the proposed merger of dilapidated schools, as they can then be rebuilt.

“There are a lot of advantages if we can merge these schools in terms of facilities, teachers and the competitive spirit among the students.

“But the issue of merging such schools is not what we think. Parents must agree to it first,” he said.