78 of 93 RTP projects in Tanjong Datu completed

SEVENTY_EIGHT out of 93 projects under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) in Tanjong Datu have been completed as of end of 2019, says Datuk Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu (GPS-Tanjong Datu).

“The government has approved an allocation of RM20.250 million in RTP from 2017 to 2020 to implement 93 projects in the constituency. Seventy-eight or 84 per cent of the total (93) have been completed. The rest are in the final stages of implementation, and will be completed soonest.

“For the 2020 RTP projects, most are still in the early stages of implementation amidst the Movement Control Order (MCO),” she said when debating the 2021 State Budget yesterday.

Jamilah thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his smart initiatives through eight Strategic Thrusts in the 2021 State Budget, which emphasises on the people’s well-being through Steering Economy Recovery, Securing the People’s Wellbeing, Ensuring Food Security and Transformation of Agriculture Production, Strengthening Social Security, Advancing Digital Economy, Human Capital Development, Promoting Environmental Sustainability, and Enhancing Government Service Delivery.

On infrastructure and facilities, she said Tanjong Datu had received approval to build eight Bailey bridges worth RM97.6 million which are now under construction.

“One bridge will replace the Rambungan ferry service, thus facilitating commuting between Kuching and Lundu. This bridge will create an ‘economic spin-off’ in Lundu District and the surrounding areas.

“Tanjong Datu also received a ‘Pilot Project to Supply and Install Solar Road Lighting to Lundu-Sematan Road’, worth RM951,850. It is a pilot project using solar energy lamps in the state. With the completion of the bridge and the replacement of Bailey bridges in 2023, as well as the installation of street lights, the journey from Rambungan to Sampadi will be safer,” she said.

Jamilah hoped that under the strategic thrusts of the 2021 State Budget, her constituency would also be given consideration for various initiatives such as Smart Agriculture, Sarawak Pay Fintech, Sarawak Integrated Operation Centre (SIOC), enhancement of Digital Connectivity and also construction of telecommunication towers.

On entrepreneur development, she was also pleased for the construction of Anjung Usahawan in Sematan and Telok Melano, worth RM5 million each.

“They are expected to provide employment opportunities for local people and improve their economic status.

“I hope my area will also be given allocation for initiatives such as entrepreneurship development programmes, SMEs and other entrepreneurship programmes, Supporting the Recovery of Businesses and SMEs, and also allocation under the Strategic Thrusts to include tourism, and village extension and resettlement scheme,” she said.