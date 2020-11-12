Agropolitan projects in state to continue despite being terminated in 2018 – Sagah

KUCHING (Nov 12): The existing agropolitan projects in the state will be continued despite being terminated in 2018, said Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah.

Sagah said under the project, the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) has developed rubber plantations in phases in the area of ​​Ulu Awik, Saratok in Betong division.

“The rubber plantation in Ulu Awik under the Bukit Sadok agropolitan project an area of ​​322.57 hectares from 2010 to 2017, this project involves a total of 355 participants and costs development of RM9.13 million,” he added during in the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Sagah was replying to a question from Dr Johnical Rayong (PSB-Engkilili) who wanted to know about the current status of the Bukit Sadok agropolitan project,

He also revealed that the planting of rubber trees under the Bukit Sadok agropolitan project is implemented in four phases involving four blocks of area has begun to produce results.

The agropolitan project is one of the initiatives of the federal government under the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLS) to eradicate poverty among the rural people and was first implemented in Sarawak in 2009.

In 2018, the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLS) has introduced a new programme namely the Integrated Village Economic Development Project (Prospek) while the agropolitan project was terminated.