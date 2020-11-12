Ali: Explore huge rare earth potential in Sarawak

KUCHING: Ali Biju (Krian-Bersatu) is urging the state government to explore the potential of becoming South East Asia’s Non-Radioactive Rare Earth Elements (NR-REE) mineral processing hub.

He said Sarawak would not only have cheap energy source from its hydroelectric dams, it would also have access to cost-effective labour and relatively cheap operations cost.

“We are geographically located along busy commercial shipping lanes,” he said when debating on the Sarawak 2021 Budget yesterday.

He said that Sarawak’s petroleum reserves were not infinite, and at some point in the near future the state government would have to look at developing other industries and sources of wealth.

Ali, who is also Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resource, said Sarawak had to exploit not just upstream production but also downstream production by setting up processing plants for the NR-REE minerals.

However, Sarawak had to start preparing the ground work for the new industry.

“We need to review, amend, and ratify the various Acts and Ordinances and existing legislation that regulate NR-REE mining to protect the commercial exploitation of this valuable asset.

“My ministry is working on crafting policies and guidelines for NR-REE mineral exploration and safe commercial exploitation of NR-REE as well as studying the legal implications for proper regulation,” he said.

Ali suggested that Sarawak would also need to set up minerals development authorities and minerals mining agencies as key regulatory bodies in-charge of this valuable asset.

In addition, he said, the state government could craft local policies for the development of NR-REE mining and development industry while ensuring our environment is protected.

“I thus urge the state government to look seriously into exploring and developing this new industry,” said Ali.

Explaining the benefits of the NR-REE industry, he said rare earth elements, metals and alloys that contain them, had been used in many devices that people use every day such as computer memory, DVDs, rechargeable batteries, cell phones, catalytic converters, magnets, fluorescent lighting and many more.

He said the world demand for NR-REE was at an all time high with the unending production of technology-based devices.

As long as there is a demand for the latest smartphones with heavy duty batteries, the market would continue to grow and show no indication of slowing down anytime soon.

“China has the highest reserves of rare earth minerals at 44 million metric tonne. The country is also the world’s leading rare earths producer in 2018.

“The Bayan Obo deposit in Inner Mongolia, containing 48 metric tonnes of rare earth oxides (REO) resources, is considered to be the world’s biggest rare earth deposit,” he said.

Ali said according to a study conducted by the National Mineral and Geoscience Department since 2017, five areas in Sarawak showed that the NR-REE exceeded 300 parts per million (ppm), namely Munggu Belian (Lundu), Kg Serikin (Bau), Kg Sorak Melayu (Serian), Kg Riih (Serian), and Berikok (Simunjan).

“These areas have promising potential for follow-up studies for reserve assessment purposes. The value of 300 ppm is far above the level of economic viability,” he said.

Taking China as an example, Ali said one acre of an area with NR-REE potential would return an upstream revenue of RM240,000.

“Sarawak is blessed with huge areas of volcanic rock and weathered soil, identified to be the source of NR-REE, the same as that in China.

“Areas covered by this type of rock and soil alone in Sarawak is not less than 20,000 square km,” he said.