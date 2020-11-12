Baru: Opposition cannot support Bill due to ambiguity in proposed amendment

KUCHING (Nov 12): The opposition bench cannot support the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to define ‘resident in the state’ to qualify for election into the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) as there is still ambiguity in the proposed amendment to Article 16-2(2)(a) and (b) of the State Constitution, said Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan) today.

Debating on the Bill in the august House, he said: “The re-submitted content for the proposed amendment on Article 16-2(2)(a) and (b) is still ambiguous because we cannot define a person solely based on his or her birthplace and the birthplace of one or both of the parents and vice versa.”

He said the proposed amendment should ensure that person eligible to be a member of the House should be a Sarawakian given that only Sarawakians could really look after the affairs of the state.

“In the case of child born outside Sarawak like in Singapore or Sabah or Australia or the UK to one or both of the parents who are Sarawakians by every definition, this child is therefore without doubt a natural Sarawakian by birth or by any other definition.

“On the other hand, a child born in Sarawak to both parents who are also born in Sarawak but are Sabahans or Penangites who just happened to be in Sarawak during the child birth and have not been naturalised as Sarawakians cannot be considered or accepted as Sarawakian as suggested by the definition prescribed under current content of amendment proposal,” he said.

Citing as an example, Baru said: “For the child and one or both parents are born in Sarawak but remain to be Sabahan or Penangites and yet defined as Sarawakians and therefore eligible to be elected as DUN (State Legislative Assembly) members and from there as the chief minister or even the TYT (Yang di-Pertua Negeri) and as well even vote and stand for election as MP.”

Without clear description of definition beyond birthplace and normal place of residence, he said the same person could vote and technically be eligible to be a DUN member of Sarawak and Sabah at the same time by virtue that he is a Sabahan in nature but also a Sarawakian by birth and place of residence as prescribed in the proposed amendment.

Citing a known writer goes by Clare Brown, who is the owner of Sarawak Report, he said she was born in Sarawak.

“Then assuming she has a child born in Sarawak, resides in Sarawak, won’t that make that child eligible to be a member of this august House? The same is true of West Malaysians who work in Sarawak and had children born in Sarawak.

“Then these children may have children born in Sarawak. By virtue of that birth, then the grandchildren cannot be eligible to be a member of this august House just by virtue of the fact that the second generation of a West Malaysian children were born in Sarawak. But, this appears to be what this amendment intends to do,” he said.

Baru added that the oppositions comprising PSB and DAP had no objection to the first part of the proposed amendment relating to lowering the age of 21 to 18 years old to be eligible to be a member of this august House.