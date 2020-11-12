Be determined in resolving stateless children issues with federal, state govt urged

DATUK Ding Kuong Hiing (GPS-Meradong) has urged the Sarawak government to voice its determination to overcome issues concerning stateless children with the federal government.

He said the two governments could work out some arrangements together to deal with the issues once and for all.

“(The issue of) stateless children has been a problem for Sarawakians for years and remains one until today especially for rural communities.

“I remember there was a special committee tasked to look into this problem which was headed by Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Minister but unfortunately the special committee was terminated when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He expressed his strong belief that the state not only has to reactivate this special committee but to also step up its efforts to address the issue.

“Sometimes it is so frustrating to see children that can be vouched by local headmen to be with the community since birth but denied citizenship due to technicalities,” he said.

On another issue concerning his constituency, Ding said Meradong has never had an Affordable Housing Scheme until today.

“Even the Resettlement Scheme at Kampung Malaysia near the famous Red Bridge is far from satisfactory.

“Infrastructure is poor and with the lots being of swampy nature, it is very expensive for the settlers to build their house,” he said.

He thus urged the government to allocate some funds to build some affordable houses for the settlers or improve the infrastructure works which include earth/sand filling to the Resettlement Scheme so as to enable the settlers to build their house.