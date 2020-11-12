Bill to define ‘resident’ in Sarawak Constitution passed in DUN

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to define ‘resident in the state’ to qualify for election into the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) has been passed today despite objections from the opposition members.

Tabled and moved by Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Bill was passed after receiving a majority of support from the members of the august House during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, with only nine opposition members objected to the Bill.

The objection by the opposition members were specific to the second part of the Bill, which seeks to amend the expression “resident in the State” in Article 16 clause 2(1) (c) of the Sarawak Constitution.

The amendment was to specify only two categories of persons would be qualified as “resident in the State”: a citizen born in the State of Sarawak, whose parents or either of them was also born in the State and he is normally resident in the State; or a citizen, though not born in the State, whose parents or either of them was born in the State and he is normally resident in the State.

The bill had also proposed that the qualifying age to be elected as DUN members to be lowered from 21 to 18.

Earlier before the bill was passed, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister expressed his appreciation for the feedback by opposition members during their debates on the bill, saying that some who were against it may not have understood the bill in depth because the fresh bill was only revealed to them yesterday.

“I don’t want to dwell on this for too long, but what I want to say is that the opposition members, from the first day the first (iteration of this) bill was tabled, their sole intention was to run down the bill regardless.

“They misled the DUN and those outside after only looking at the first part of the bill without trying to look deeper.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to refute or wind up the first time, so the opposition considered it a temporary victory.

“Never mind, let them enjoy their temporary victory for a day,” he said in his winding up speech, adding that the bill was only deferred and not dismissed.

The bill was deferred by Speaker Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar after it was initially tabled and debated on Tuesday (Nov 10).

He said there were anomalies that had to be clarified.