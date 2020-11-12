Budget 2021’s focus on the disabled welcomed

THE Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) Sibu has welcomed Budget 2021’s emphasis on assisting the disabled (OKU).

He said the timing for the initiative under the budget tabled in Parliament on Nov 6 to strengthen the disabled community is a right decision.

“It is a social welfare budget, not a development budget. I do understand the government, as with most of the countries, is fighting the (Covid-19) pandemic. So, it is difficult to forecast.

“As for the emphasis placed on OKU, the timing is correct.

They’ve suffered greatly during this pandemic with little or no income,” said Ting, who is also Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman.

Odd-job labourer Sejeli Hassim, from Kampung Nangka, Sibu, who has learning difficulties, welcomed the initiative to strengthen the OKU.

“I am very happy because each year the government increases the assistance rate for the OKU group.

With the assistance, it will go a long way to assist me in buying essential items such as medicines and other daily necessities.

“The increment of monthly assistance from RM250 to RM300, although not much, for someone like me, is sufficient and can last for several days. The assistance will be used to buy food and drinks,” said Sejeli, who also suffers from hypertension.

Sibu Society for the Disabled chairman Yap Chong Yap is grateful with the increased rate of monthly welfare assistance under Budget 2021.

“I am grateful to the federal government for the increase in the monthly welfare aid. The increase will at least ease our members’ burden of life.

“We do hope the government will take special care of us with more increments in future on par with the escalating cost of living,” he said.

Yap, who is visually impaired, added, “I also hope the government would assist those OKU involved in business such as those running a massage centres.”

Budget 2021 gives hope through challenges of pandemic

THE much-awaited National Budget 2021 tabled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently has given hope to the people in facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brielle Dayang Jau was among those who lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

“It is a huge relief, with the various initiatives and assistance announced by the government for next year.

“At least, it would help ease our financial burden to pay the utility bills and for our daily expenses, including for our children’s schooling, although the money will only be given next year,” said the 50-year-old housewife, who comes under the B40 group.

She said this year has been very challenging for her family because of her husband’s chronic kidney problems, which required him to take sick leave.

“I have two children who are still studying, one in Mukah Polytechnic and one in Form 2. I really wish the government would provide more financial assistance to the affected people on the ground,” she added.

Housewife Justina Musa, 38, is thankful the government has budgeted for the people’s health and well-being.

“At this critical moment due to the Covid-19 outbreak, every financial assistance from the government is very good and the people like it,”

she said.

Clerk Fatimah Yussop, 38, also expressed her gratitude to the prime minister for his concern and understanding of the difficulties faced by the people.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you PM, that is what the people really need during this worst crisis.

“The assistance and allocation for the B40 group really helps us as we can use the money for our daily expenses,” she said.

Housewife Nepon Hashim, 64, is full of praise for the increased monthly welfare aid for senior citizens from RM350 to RM500, although she is not a recipient.

“Who knows, one day we might be among those to benefit from this assistance.

“The increase in the amount is a good move to lighten the hardship of deserving recipients,” she said.