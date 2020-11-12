CMCO: Passenger free to sit in front or back seats – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A video that has been making its rounds on social media since Tuesday, claiming that a motorist was issued a summons because his wife was sitting in the front passenger seat, is with malicious intent to taint the image of the police force.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there is no ruling prohibiting a passenger from sitting next to the driver under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Time and time again I have been telling when travelling in a car there is no ruling that requires one to be seated at the back while the other is in front driving. In fact if they are from the same household, it is not necessary to wear a face mask in the car, it is not an offence.

“However yesterday (Tuesday) a driver had been sharing a video alleging that he was issued a summons because his wife was beside him.

“On checking it was found that the individual was on the mobile phone while driving,” he said in a daily press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) here yesterday.

He called on the police to take immediate action against the individual, including those who had been sharing the video clip on social media for tarnishing police image.

Commenting on complaints over the high cost of quarantine imposed on non-Sarawakians who want to enter and return to Sarawak, Ismail Sabri said, reduction or exemption could be considered for those who can’t afford the fee adding that appeals are to be forwarded to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee.

“…similarly for those returning home in the peninsula, if they can’t afford to pay, they may submit an appeal to the Health Minister either to reduce the cost or be exempted from paying, but it must be with valid reasons.

“The Minister of Health may exercise his powers under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988) to exempt or reduce the fee,” he said.

“On the closure of childcare centres and nurseries during the CMCO, Ismail Sabri said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is looking into the matter and further decision would be announced by its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun soon. – Bernama