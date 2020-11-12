Constitutional amendment will avert political interference by non-Sarawakians, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Nov 12): A fresh constitutional amendment Bill to define ‘resident in the state’ to qualify for election into the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) , was tabled in the august House this morning along with the assurance that non-Sarawakians will not be allowed to meddle in state politics.

Tabling the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the bill would remove any ambiguity as to the definition of a ‘resident’ in the state.

“The introduction of this bill is a manifestation that the GPS state government always has the interest of Sarawakians first and has always safeguarded and will continue to safeguard the state’s rights and interest, and will not allow non-Sarawakians to interfere in our political affairs or to bring into our state political cultures which are detrimental to the peace, unity and prosperity of our beloved state of Sarawak,” he asserted.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister slammed the opposition for alleging that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government had intended to open up the DUN to non-Sarawakians when the initial Bill was tabled on Monday.

Karim pointed out that the expression “resident in the state” was currently not defined either in the eighth schedule of the Federal Constitution or in the Sarawak State Constitution.

“But the term ‘residence’ and ‘resident’ had been defined by our courts to mean anyone who is living in a particular place ‘with some degree of certainty apart from accidental or temporary absences’.

“The state government is concerned that based on the judicial interpretation any non Sarawakians from other states in the federation who is residing in the state by having work permits or serving in the fed public service or the police or armed forces, would be qualified to stand in the state election.

“It would enable politicians from other states to come and stay temporarily in the state to claim that they are residents in the state. It has happened in other states, we do not want it to happen in Sarawak,” said Karim.

He emphasised that the Bill today would remove all interpretative ambiguities or uncertainties as to the real intend and objective of the proposed amendment to Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution.

“Therefore clause 2 (1)(c) of the bill provides a clear definition on the term ‘resident in the state.

“Under the proposed amendment only two categories of persons qualify as resident in the state, namely a citizen born in the state of Sarawak whose parents or either of them is also born in the state and he is normally resident in the state.

“Or, a citizen not born in the state whose parents or either of them was born in the state and he is normally resident in the state.

“This amendment when passed will ensure that only Sarawak-born citizens and Sarawak citizens born outside the state to parents of one of them who were born in the state and normally residents in the state are qualified for election into this august House,” said Karim.

MORE TO COME