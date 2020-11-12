Couples choose to tie the knot on the auspicious day of 11/11

SIBU: Picking a date to register her marriage is never easy and when this year Nov 11 also falls on a Wednesday, Wong Yi Zieh feels this is her day.

Yi Zieh, who has been in a relationship with Hii Ling Wei for 990 days, works at her father’s shop in Jalan Lada and her only day-off is Wednesday

“This year Nov 11 coincidentally also falls on a Wendesday and I suggested to my hubby, why not pick this date and we both agreed, no qualms about that,” she said when met at the Mingchiang Tunhion Huay where she registered her marriage in front of Assistant Registrar Moh Siew Ngiik yesterday morning.

Yi Zieh is among the 12 couples here who tied the knot at their respective associations yesterday.

Besides Mingchiang Tunhion Huay, three couples registered at Chiang Chuan Association and Ku Tien Association and one at Hing Hua Pou Sen Association.

In fact, the petite Yi Zieh said she had considered several options in the past few months for her special date but none were suitable because she was eyeing a Wednesday.

“And Nov 11 which also falls on a Wednesday fits perfectly well in my diary,” she added.

Yi Zieh said she had been counting the days to her big countdown and Nov 11 was exactly the 990th day since they first met before love blossoms.

“I admit it was love at first sight,” she said she never looked back.

On the wedding reception, Yi Zieh said she had planned it for next year when the Covid-19 pandemic subsided.

“Lots of my relatives are living outstation. A wedding is a big event and I want to organise it in the most auspicious way and also for remembrance,” she added.

Another couple Richard Teo Kah Soon and Esther Teo Pui Yee were over the moon that they were finally registered as a husband and wife.

“It has been my dream to get it done this year and I saw the double 11 as an auspicious date,” Richard said.

And coincidentally Richard said he only realised that his brother also got married on the same date several years ago after he told his brother of his marriage plans.

“It was pure coincidence. I never know my brother also got married on Nov 11. Now, we have two couples in our family married on the same date and that is surely a good date to remember,” he said gleefully.

Richard said they would not be holding any wedding reception due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic .

“We may get a few relatives for a simple get-together and that is about all,” he added.

However, Richard said they would get their marriage blessed in church as both of them are Christians.

For Michael Ling Teck Hing and Wendy Ngu Sii Kii, marriage is an auspicious occasion and need proper planning.

“We will wait for the Covid-19 situation to improve before deciding on the plans for our wedding reception,” said Wendy.