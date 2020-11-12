Covid-19: 822 new cases, 769 recoveries, two deaths yesterday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 822 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases to 42,872, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that during that period, there were 769 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,073 cases or 72.5 per cent of the total number of cases.

On the breakdown of yesterday’s local transmission cases, he said Sabah continued to record the highest number, with 258 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan (225), Selangor (176), Labuan (46), Penang (26), Kuala Lumpur (17), Kedah (17), Sarawak (14), Perak (14), Johor (10), Melaka (six), Putrajaya (three), Perlis (two) and Kelantan (1).

He said that of the new cases, seven were imported cases involving a Malaysian and six foreigners who each returned from India, Canada, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Commenting further, Dr Noor Hisham said the two new Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sabah yesterday, involving foreign women, took the country’s death toll to 302, or 0.7 per cent of the total number of cases.

“The 301st death was that of a 22-year-old with a history of heart disease and rheumatism while death number 302 was a 67-year-old with osteoarthritis and gastritis,” he said.

He said 86 positive cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 30 requiring ventilator support. — Bernama