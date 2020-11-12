DBKU ready to take over management of Matang, Telaga Air if given jurisdiction: Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) is ready to take over the management of Matang and Telaga Air if these areas are put under its jurisdiction, said Assistant Minister of Islamic Affairs and DBKU Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said DBKU has the capacity and capability to service these areas provided there is redelineation of boundaries for local councils affecting those areas being carried out anytime soon.

Areas of Matang and Telaga Air are currently under the jurisdiction of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), of which headquarters is located at Kota Padawan or 10th Mile.

“If there is redelianeation, (we look at the) distance from these areas to DBKU centre of administration. So, it is appropriate that these areas go under DBKU.

“What had been the issue is the distance to the current local council administration which is far. Tupong is nearer to DBKU.

“DBKU also has its own programme not found in other councils, that that is Community Development programme, a Friendly Neighbourhood initiate which positive impact on the local community,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Dr Abdul Rahman was responding to Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman (GPS – Tupong) on whether there is any plan to hold a redelineation between local councils especially on areas under Tupong constituency.

According to Dr Abdul Rahman, DBKU carried out follow up initiatives following a directive in 2009 for local councils to carried out studies on whether redelineation of boundaries should be carried out.

He said DBKU held meetings with the Ministry of Local Government and Housing and Chief Minister’s Office on this matter, with the last meeting held in December 2019.

“I opine there is a need for a redelineaton study especially in areas affecting DBKU. We need amore efficient action plan in terms of administration.

“For example, Tupong is located near the centre of administration for DBKU. The views of the surrounding community need to be taken into and given priority,” he added.