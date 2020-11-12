Dr Abdul Rahman: Water at Kelalong/Assyakirin Reservoir in Bintulu safe for consumption

KUCHING (Nov 12): Water at the Kelalong/Assyakirin Reservoir in Bintulu is safe for consumption, with the relevant authorities carrying testing on a regular basis to ensure the quality and safety of the raw of the water source, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi today.

The Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) said LAKU Management Sdn Bhd (LAKU) had received no reports or compaints on any raw water contamination at the reservoir.

“As a water supply operator, LAKU carries out raw water quality monitoring on a daily basis in accordance with the requirements specified in the National Drinking Water Quality Standards (NDWQS) issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“At the same time, NREB (Natural Resources and Environment Board) also carries out raw water quality monitoring on a quarterly basis. To date, there has been no violation of the raw water quality parameters,” he said when replying to Chiew Chiu Sing (DAP-Tanjong Batu).

To ensure that the treated water quality complied with NDWQS and safe for human consumption, Dr Rahman said LAKU had been carrying out in-house monitoring of water quality from the raw water extration point up to the water treatment plant outlet.

He added that this was done at more frequent intervals and at every stage of the water treatment process as well as at the distribution system and consumers interface.

According to him, LAKU is also collecting water samples to be tested by the Department of Chemistry (DoC) based on the schedules provided by MoH.

“If contaminants are detected at the Assyakirin Reservoir, LAKU will report to relevant authorities on any violation of water quality parameters or the presence of contaminants in the water catchment area,” he said in response to a supplementary question.

Dr Rahman said LAKU would also stop raw water extration from the river concerned, in accordance with the Emergency Response Plan, to ensure that the contaminants would not enter the water treatment plant.

He added that LAKU would also execute the Water Safety Plan procedures in place.

He said the frequency of testing for the raw water quality and the parameters came with four groups namely Group I on microbial and physical parameters done on a weekly basis, Group II on chemical parameters done on a monthly basis, Group III on heavy metal parameters done on a quarterly basis and Group IV on pesticides or herbicides parameters done on a quarterly basis.

For Group I, the parameters comprised pH, colour and turbidity while Group II consisted of parameters namely chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand, ammonia, nitrate, total hardness, fluoride, chloride, iron, manganese and aluminum, he said.

“For Group III, the parameters include arsenic, mercury, cadmium, lead, chromium, silver, copper, zinc, magnesium, sodium, selenium and sulphate. And for Group IV, the parameters are adrin, dieldrin, 4-DDT, heptachlor, lindane, endrin, methoxychlor, alpha chlordane, gamma chlordane, endrin aldehyde, aplha-BHC, beta-BHC, delta-BHC, heptachlor epoxide, alpha endosulfan, 4-DDE, beta-endosulfan, endosulfan sulfate and 4-DDD,” he added.

Responding to another supplementary question, Dr Rahman said the Bintulu water catchment area had been gazetted since 1996.

He reiterated that the raw water quality monitoring was carried out by LAKU on a daily basis and NREB on a monthly and quarterly basis, based on the groups of parameters.

“So it is considered an area protected under the law, there will be no trespasses. The raw water quality has been tested either daily or quarterly, and this has been done all the time, either by LAKU and NREB as well as the assistance from DoC and MoH.

“If there is any evidence of contaminants, we will be able to detect, because it (testing) is done on a daily or quarterly basis,” he stressed.

Apart from that, he said LAKU provided 24-hour security at the dam.

“So if you were to go to the reservoir as well as the nearby Kelalong dam, you can see our security officers there 24 hours. This ensures the security of the place,” he added.