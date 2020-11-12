DUN: Lack of quorum causes adjournment

KUCHING: The Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting was adjourned unexpectedly yesterday not long after DUN Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala extended it beyond 6.30pm, due to the lack of quorum.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau was about 10 minutes into his debate speech on the 2021 State Budget when Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) interrupted, saying there was no quorum in the august House.

Gerawat initially wanted to suspend the meeting for five minutes hoping that the quorum would be fulfilled.

However shortly after, he decided for the meeting to be adjourned.

“I take note that we have less than 27 (DUN members) here, so without the quorum, secretary can you sound the bell?

“We can suspend the meeting for a while to wait for the quorum to come in, then after five minutes, we let the secretary ring the bell if we don’t have the quorum, then we adjourn,” he said.

The DUN sitting was adjourned at 7.05pm.

Chong in a press conference later revealed that the whole bench of ministers, nearly all the assistant ministers, and most of the GPS lawmakers were absent at the time.

“To constitute a quorum for a meeting you need 27 members to be present, that is one-third of the number of ADUNS (assemblymen) to constitute a quorum.

“It is a shame that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) having 70 ADUNS could not constitute a quorum for the meeting, and the meeting has to be adjourned half way through Telang Usan’s (Dennis) speech.

“This shows how irresponsible these people are for not attending meetings, what more to say when the sitting is supposed to be eight days has been shortened to five days,” he said.

Dennis meanwhile said he was just starting his debate when Chong interrupted it, pointing out to Gerawat that the DUN had no quorum at the time.

“The last few GPS YBs had stayed till late evening when the Deputy Speaker had to adjourn the sitting as the number in the House was less than the needed 27 members to proceed.

“I was just starting my debate speech when YB Kota Sentosa (Chong) brought it to the attention of the Deputy Speaker that we did not have enough quorum in the DUN.

“First time in my 10 years as an assemblyman,” Dennis said.